Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Up 6.3 %

FL opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

