Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1,394.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 312,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 86.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 571,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 265,628 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,570,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 227,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of GH opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

