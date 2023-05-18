Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of QUAD opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.

Insider Activity at Quad/Graphics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

In related news, CFO Anthony Staniak bought 17,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,598.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 65.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 118,847 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

Featured Articles

