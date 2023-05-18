Quadrise’s (QED) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Quadrise Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of LON:QED traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.34 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,875. Quadrise has a 12-month low of GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.55 ($0.02).
