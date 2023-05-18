Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $65.79 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,551 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 8.7% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Copart were worth $65,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,232,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Copart by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,454 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.67. 1,652,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

