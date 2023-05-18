Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,531 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,850,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,924 shares of company stock worth $9,192,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $226.52.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup boosted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

