Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cormark from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$2.45 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

TSE QTRH traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,211. The firm has a market cap of C$142.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

