Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 57,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 180,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

