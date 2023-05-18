Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $5.27

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.45. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 2,170 shares traded.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEB)
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.