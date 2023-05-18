Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $5.27

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEBGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.45. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 2,170 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

