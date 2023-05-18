Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDN. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.8 %

RDN stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,595 shares of company stock worth $2,077,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

