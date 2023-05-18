Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.62

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 145019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Radian Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,595 shares of company stock worth $2,077,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

