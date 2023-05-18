Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Rambus Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 109.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,056 shares of company stock worth $5,500,146. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,725,000 after buying an additional 295,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,428,000 after buying an additional 101,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

