Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Up to $53.55

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.55, but opened at $55.71. Rambus shares last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 673,917 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Rambus Stock Up 8.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 117,056 shares of company stock worth $5,500,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rambus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

