Rambus Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,327 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 427% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,580 call options.

Rambus Trading Up 9.9 %

RMBS stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.84. 2,829,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,691. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $59.18.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 117,056 shares of company stock worth $5,500,146 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

