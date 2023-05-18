Raymond James Weighs in on ECN Capital Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECN. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.04. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.34 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.15 million, a PE ratio of 289.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

