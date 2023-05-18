Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RYN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,003,000 after acquiring an additional 322,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,283,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,998,000 after acquiring an additional 312,903 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.