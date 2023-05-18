RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

RE/MAX Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $339.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.30. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Insider Activity

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 63,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $1,105,511.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,555,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,318,248.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 63,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $1,105,511.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,555,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,318,248.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam W. Grosshans sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $40,116.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 186,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

See Also

