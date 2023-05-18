Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 339,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 77,732 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Realty Income stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

