Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CFO Sells $1,818,631.92 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manmeet Singh Soni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Manmeet Singh Soni sold 3,587 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $315,548.39.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RETA opened at $82.04 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RETA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,231,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,944,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,182,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

