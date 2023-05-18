Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Insider Michael D. Wortley Sells 894 Shares

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ RETA opened at $82.04 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

