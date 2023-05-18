Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for US Foods (USFD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of US Foods (NYSE: USFD) recently:

5/12/2023 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/12/2023 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $49.00.

5/12/2023 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $48.00.

5/12/2023 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $50.00.

5/12/2023 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $50.00.

5/12/2023 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $51.00.

4/28/2023 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2023 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/28/2023 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2023 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

USFD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.52. 417,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock worth $296,320,022. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in US Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,636,000 after acquiring an additional 692,323 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,485,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,472,000 after acquiring an additional 265,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

