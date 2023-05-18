Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 289,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 622,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Recruit in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.