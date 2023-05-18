Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Down 12.2%

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) dropped 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 136,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 189,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
The stock has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 7.88.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 227.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Cat by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 86,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Red Cat by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 41,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
