Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 59,719 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $160,046.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,766,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,534,061.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $108,378.74.

Shares of NYSE RDW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 149,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Redwire Co. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Redwire by 719.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Redwire by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

