Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 403.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,617 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,351,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,640,000 after acquiring an additional 867,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Regency Centers announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

