Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Reliability shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Reliability Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Reliability Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliability, Inc engages in the provision of workforce management solutions to companies. It operates through the following segments: Employer of Record (EOR), Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production. The Employer of Record segment focuses on activities including state employment resignation, payroll processing, workers compensation claim management, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.