Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 665 ($8.33) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.02) to GBX 740 ($9.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.95) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.08) to GBX 670 ($8.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 623.44 ($7.81).

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:RTO traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 644 ($8.07). 6,460,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,948. The firm has a market cap of £16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,885.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 654.02 ($8.19). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 594.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 546.28.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Rentokil Initial

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 7,272.73%.

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.75), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($7,947,826.63). Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Stories

