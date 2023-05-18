Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $145.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.55. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 13,422.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

