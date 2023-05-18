Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($3.07). The company had revenue of C$125.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

