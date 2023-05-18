Research Analysts Set Expectations for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Li-Cycle in a report released on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Li-Cycle’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LICY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 16.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 8.1% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 42,176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 63,981 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

