Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS: SNCAF) recently:

5/10/2023 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$40.00.

5/10/2023 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

5/10/2023 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$45.00.

5/10/2023 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

Shares of SNCAF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $27.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services.

