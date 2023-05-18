Resolute Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 86,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 639,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,925.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EPP traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $42.95. 89,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,334. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

