Resolute Advisors LLC Buys 1,610 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.2% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.48 on Thursday, reaching $398.71. 1,036,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,087. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $399.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.62.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

