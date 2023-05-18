Resolute Advisors LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.
Insider Activity
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance
NYSE:DNA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 6,385,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,141,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Read More
