Reviewing Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) & Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 Root 1 6 1 0 2.00

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $334.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.54%. Root has a consensus price target of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 120.72%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Root’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million 9.12 $159.11 million $7.90 40.83 Root $310.80 million 0.22 -$297.70 million ($18.02) -0.26

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 20.44% 28.34% 7.67% Root -85.65% -81.67% -18.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Root on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

