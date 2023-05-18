Reviewing Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) & Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -170.34% Nutriband -215.58% -45.07% -41.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 470.86%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Nutriband.

0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Nutriband shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Nutriband shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Nutriband’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 813.29 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Nutriband $2.08 million 12.23 -$4.48 million ($0.55) -5.91

Nutriband has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc. engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Pocono Pharmaceuticals and 4P Therapeutics segments. The Pocono Pharmaceuticals segment relates to a coated products manufacturing entity. The 4P Therapeutics segment performs contract research and development services. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan and Serguei Melnik in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

