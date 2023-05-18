ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, February 24th.
ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of RWLK opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 102,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,270.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ReWalk Robotics
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.
