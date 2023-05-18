ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Activity

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 102,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,270.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.