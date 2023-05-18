REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

REX American Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 964,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 818,479 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 861,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 577,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 576,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

