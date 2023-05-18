REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
REX American Resources Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $36.31.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REX American Resources (REX)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.