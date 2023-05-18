Ribbon Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.04 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $46.04 million and approximately $876,941.48 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

