Richard J. Riley Sells 45,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Origin Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORGN opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $669.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Origin Materials Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 644.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 404,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 87,153 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 5.7% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 311,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 160.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

