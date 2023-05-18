Richard J. Riley Sells 45,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Origin Materials Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ORGN opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $669.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
