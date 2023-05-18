Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.
RIO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.