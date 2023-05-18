Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,000,231,000 after purchasing an additional 156,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after purchasing an additional 787,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

