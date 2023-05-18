Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.69. 1,437,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,000,231,000 after buying an additional 156,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,853,000 after acquiring an additional 787,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.