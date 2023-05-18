Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys 1,519 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 893.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,009,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $67.29. 1,836,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,323. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 441.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 964,789 shares of company stock worth $58,349,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

