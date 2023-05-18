Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys 1,650 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 896.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. 5,382,513 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

