Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys 4,208 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,785 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

