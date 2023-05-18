Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.33.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

