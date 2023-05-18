Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

DECK traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $476.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $503.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.85 and its 200-day moving average is $416.72.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

