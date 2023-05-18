Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.03. 1,219,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,019. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

