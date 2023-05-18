Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 18,363 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,363 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,254,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,774,256. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

