Robert C. Daigle Purchases 3,000 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Daigle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amtech Systems Stock Up 2.0 %
ASYS opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Amtech Systems
Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.
